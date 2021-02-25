Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Deborah Derby Purchases 760 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HSIC traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 2,934,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 74,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 823.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.