Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 9.7%

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 10,650,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,909,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

HEPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,620. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

