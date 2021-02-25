Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $89.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $7,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Herc by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

