Hermez Network Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $5.40 or 0.00010875 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00498866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00082693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00475576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00071766 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

