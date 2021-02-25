Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.05. 2,208,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 979,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

