HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0001

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 41.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $122,809.90 and $77.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

