HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Critical Survey

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 14.22 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -303.67 HEXO $60.46 million 14.47 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.46

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -36.10% -2.30% -1.66% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aphria and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 3 6 0 2.67 HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $17.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.38%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 72.83%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than HEXO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats HEXO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc. engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma. The Distribution Under Development segment includes operations in which the firm has not received final licensing or has not commenced commercial sales from operations. The company was founded by Cole Cacciavillani and John Cervini in 2013 and is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

