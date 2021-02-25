HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 7.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.16. 5,123,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,765,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

