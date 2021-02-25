HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 7.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.16. 5,123,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,765,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.
The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
