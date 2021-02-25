HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.45

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 298.45 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25). HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.25), with a volume of 1,336,454 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 327.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42.

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.