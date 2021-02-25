Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.20

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.20 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 117481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £653.72 million and a P/E ratio of 98,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.52.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.