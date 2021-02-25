High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

HLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171. The stock has a market cap of C$435.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$5.19 and a 1 year high of C$13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.15.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.