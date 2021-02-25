High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday.

HLF traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 73,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.19 and a 12 month high of C$13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.15. The company has a market cap of C$435.20 million and a P/E ratio of 24.16.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

