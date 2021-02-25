High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Cormark lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE HLF traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. 73,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

