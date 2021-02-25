Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 143.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up approximately 0.5% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.