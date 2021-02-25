Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HIK traded down GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,300 ($30.05). 774,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,756. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,454.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,521.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.38).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

