Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Macquarie

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $86.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.05. 54,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,915. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $989,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $224,815,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,713,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,874,000 after buying an additional 8,484,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $534,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

