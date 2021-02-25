Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $108.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $128.27 and last traded at $125.54, with a volume of 17862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.74.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

