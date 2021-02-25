Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading Down 8.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.16. 2,578,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,392,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIMX shares. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

