Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 10.8%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 2,907,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,254,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Citigroup began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

