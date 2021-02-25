Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $926.55

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.55 ($12.11) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.54). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 955.20 ($12.48), with a volume of 546,019 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 981.80 ($12.83).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 966.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 926.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.30.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of £13,801.32 ($18,031.51).

Hiscox Company Profile (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

