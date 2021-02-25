HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Shares Up 10.6%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.29. 5,647,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,130,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

