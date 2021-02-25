Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $228.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.17 or 0.00706312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

