Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.55. 3,130,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,609,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holicity stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.67% of Holicity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Holicity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

