HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,409. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.