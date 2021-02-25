Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.