Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Earnings History for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

