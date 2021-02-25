Holo 1-Day Volume Hits $111.38 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded 119.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market cap of $542.23 million and $111.38 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00054699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.79 or 0.00733894 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00031567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00036997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00041749 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo's total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,964,582,739 coins. Holo's official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo's official website is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

