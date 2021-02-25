Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Home Consortium’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.76.

About Home Consortium

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail and services centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

