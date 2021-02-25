Homeros (HMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Homeros has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and $2.24 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.03 or 0.00487320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00081021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057696 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00073289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00461054 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

