Honest Price Reaches $0.0238 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $63,741.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.85 or 0.00498523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00082128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.74 or 0.00474167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00071495 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

