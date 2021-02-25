Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

