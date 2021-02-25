HOQU Hits Market Capitalization of $293,578.05 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $293,578.05 and $3.03 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.71 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00036092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00042707 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

