Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.60% of Horace Mann Educators worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

