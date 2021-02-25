Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
HMN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.
In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.