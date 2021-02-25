Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HMN stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

