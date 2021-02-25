Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $552.03 million and $58.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.10 or 0.00106940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00266817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057359 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,802,812 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

