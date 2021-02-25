Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Up 61.3%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s stock price was up 61.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

