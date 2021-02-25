Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Lifted by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

HZNP stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,551. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

