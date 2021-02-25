Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,676. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.