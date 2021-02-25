Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 7.1%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 2,358,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,977,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

HMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

