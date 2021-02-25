Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 1,965,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,681,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68.

In related news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

