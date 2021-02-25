Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

