Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises 7.0% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE HWM traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 60,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

