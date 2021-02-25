Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Down 5.9%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 2,886,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,545,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.
HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.