Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Down 5.9%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 2,886,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,545,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

