HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HP by 35.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in HP by 97.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,478,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,408 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in HP by 2,388.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in HP by 9,229.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

