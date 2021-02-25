HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. HP also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. 18,284,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,499. HP has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,473 shares of company stock worth $9,291,503 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

