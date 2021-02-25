HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. HP also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.61.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,284,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,499. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,473 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,503 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

