HSBC Holdings plc Plans Annual Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

HSBC has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 171,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,121. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

