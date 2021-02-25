HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,121. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

