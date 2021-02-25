HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,023.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $5,023.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,620.41 or 1.00016414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00463531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.31 or 0.00840758 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00289404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002163 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

