Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 1,886,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,272,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

HBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

