Hudson Technologies (HDSN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 795,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,247. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

